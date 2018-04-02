Minor League Team Agrees to Stay in O'Fallon

O'FALLON, Mo. - Minor league baseball is staying in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon for at least another nine years.

KMOV-TV reports that the River City Rascals and the city have reached agreement on a new nine-year lease that gives the team a big break on stadium rent. The Rascals paid $175,000 in rent in 2012 but will pay just $50,000 this year. The payment gradually increases over the length of the contract, but never gets back to the 2012 level.

City officials say they are happy with the deal and didn't want to risk losing the team.

The lease agreement requires the city to add a new playground and pavilion at the ballpark before the first game next month.