Minority Numbers Down

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - For the first time in more than 30 years, there are no black students in the incoming class at the University of Missouri-Columbia's medical school. Officials say their recruitment problems reflect the low number of minority Missourians applying to all medical schools, including the state's flagship campus. Dean William Crist says that in 2006, only 30 black students from Missouri applied to medical school anywhere in the country. Thirteen of those students were accepted. Only three first-year students at the Columbia campus identified themselves as minorities this year. Other classes at the school are between 5 percent and 7 percent black. Current students suggest the lack of black first-year students is a statistical anomaly. Last year's class was 26 percent nonwhite.