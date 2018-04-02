Miss Missouri Pageant Rounds Up

And for many young women being in a beauty pageant is a dream come true. One local contestant says the reality is: lots of work.

"It's taken endless amounts of hours for me to get ready for Miss Missouri. Practicing my talent with Bill Wolf, going to the gym three days a week. It just takes so much to go out and be with all of these beautiful young ladies," Tischa Deen, Miss Columbia, explained.

Deen entered the Miss Missouri pageant after winning the title of Miss Columbia. The theme for the competition is Dream Girls: one night only. But for the contestants, the hunt for the Miss Missouri crown lasts a little longer.

"We have 8:30 a.m. calls, we went to the Children's Hospital in Columbia, we went to Eugene Field, we have had a countless number of luncheons and dinners," Deen said.

Though Miss Missouri is a scholarship pageant, Deen says the best prize is getting her message out there.

"To be able to go and talk about wearing your seatbelt, and hopefully save someone else's life, would be amazing to me. And that's what winning Miss Missouri means to me," Deen said.

No matter what the outcome of the pageant, Deen says her journey will continue.

"If I don't become Miss Missouri... I'm going to enter as many as I can to be able to come back here," Deen said.

Getting back here, where the chance to compete and share a message is all that matters. The current Miss Missouri is Sarah French, a University of Missouri journalsim major. She'll hand her crown and sash over to the new Miss Missouri on Saturday night.