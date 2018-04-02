Missed Chances

Opening night 2007 is more than just a baseball game.

"This is a holiday in St. Louis," fan Suzie Belcher said. "This is better than Christmas for most fans of the Cardinals."

Defensive miscues and missed opportunities at the plate made this opening day bittersweet for Cardinals' fans.

The Redbirds cracked ten hits off Mets pitching, but the bats went cold in clutch situations. Twice, lead off singles were nullified by double plays. With the bases loaded in the sixth, Yadier Molina popped out to end a rally. The bases were loaded again in the eighth, but Jose Valentin made a nifty play on a Scott Rolen grounder to end the inning.

The leather didn't treat the Birds much better as left fielder So Taguchi misplayed two balls leading to New York runs. Despite the poor play, fans are excited for the 2007 season and know their team can get back on track.

"You can see why they bleed red," fan Tom Lange said. "Everybody is very excited and I think everybody is looking for a repeat."

"We have a World Series Championship and nobody has a chance against us," added Carol Kletzger.

Missing out on their chances on opening day doesn't mean the season is doomed. The Cards will have 161 more chances to cash in on their opportunities.

The Cardinals face the Mets again Tuesday night. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.