Missing 27-year-old in Camden County found

CAMDEN COUNTY - A woman reported missing Tuesday in Camden County was found Tuesday evening on A Road, deputies said.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office said Miranda Staponski, 27, was reported missing at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from her home in Lake Ozark.

The sheriff's office said Staponski was last seen on Glaize Ridge Road in Montreal at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Staponski left her dog at the groomer Monday but did not pick the dog up, deputies said.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.)