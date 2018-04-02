Missing at the Lake

The Missouri State Water Patrol didn't release many details today in the case of a man who went missing at the Lake of the Ozarks early this morning.

Twenty-one year-old Dustin Francis, of Belton, fell out of the boat he and six others were riding in around 1 a.m. Witnesses say he was on the open bow of the boat as it traveled the main channel. The boat hit a small wake, Francis lost his balance, and was tossed into the water.

The investigating patrolman, Dean Bartlett, says alcohol was involved, but none of Francis' six friends are under investigation.

"Nothing has happened to them. They stopped the boat and started searching for him. When they couldn't locate him, they dialed 911," Bartlett said.

The Water Patrol is treating the case as a missing person's report for now, but investigators are using side-scan sonar to search for a body. They believe Francis may have hit the boat's propellor after falling overboard.