Missing Boater Found Dead Near Mark Twain Lake

RALLS COUNTY - The Ralls County Sheriff's Department confirmed Monday searchers found Terry Marshall dead at 9:55 a.m. He had been missing since last Tuesday.

The sheriff's department informed Marshall's family that he had been found. The sheriff's department said Marshall was found at Cannon Dam in the Salt River near Mark Twain Lake.

Marshall, 62, was from Hannibal.