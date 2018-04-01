Missing Boy Found Safe

BERKELEY (AP) - A 6-year-old St. Louis County boy who had been the subject of a S.A.R.A.A. alert, and his baby sitter, are found safe. Tyrone William Hedrick Junior of Berkeley and his 49-year-old baby sitter, Delores Cousins, were found about 7 a.m. at an apartment in St. Ann. The missing child alert had been issued earlier this morning. Police say a tip from a phone call alerted them to the apartment. No word yet on why they were at the apartment. The boy is being reunited with his mother.