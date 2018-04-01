Missing Callaway County Family Found Safe

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that a missing grandmother and her two grandchildren have been found safe after spending Monday night in the woods.

Deputies said a 58-year-old grandmother, a 12-year-old granddaughter and a 10-year-old grandson left a home near Millersburg and went for a walk Monday afternoon. Family members began a search and called the sheriff's department after 1 a.m. Tuesday when they could not locate the grandmother and grandchildren.

Deputies said law enforcement officials from several area agencies were summoned to aid in an early morning search that stretched into the Mark Twain National Forest.

After 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a conservation agent assisting in the search found the missing persons walking on County Road 354 near Route J. The family members were reunited with relatives and no injuries were reported.

The department said there was no indication of criminal activity.