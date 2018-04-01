Missing Camdenton woman found safe

Update: Ms. Rogers has been located and is safe.

LEBANON - The ex-husband of a missing woman was briefly detained Wednesday by the Laclede County Sheriff's Office and Lebanon Police Department. Philip Rogers had been listed as a "possible suspect or associate" in an endangered person advisory for Lesley Rogers issued by the Camden County Sheriff's Office Tuesday night.

Phillip Rogers spoke to a KOMU 8 News reporter shortly after being released from police custody.

"All I hope for is that people believe that I haven't done anything. They haven't charged me with anything. They did put me in jail, but I've done nothing."

Camden County deputies said Wednesday a woman claiming to be Lesley Rogers called the sheriff's office and said she was fine. But, until deputies can can confirm it was actually Lesley Rogers who called, the investigation will continue.

A KOMU 8 reporter went Wednesday to the home shared by Leslie Rogers and Philip Rogers. Philip Rogers left the home in a white Chevy Captiva with Texas license plates. A close friend of Lesley Rogers identified the vehicle as Lesley's. Because Philip Rogers was wanted by the sheriff's department, they called 911.

Philip Rogers was stopped and detained, and the vehicle was towed around 4:30 p.m. He was released around 6:15 p.m.

He told KOMU 8 News a short time later he is being falsely accused.

"This whole defamation of character on me is the most ridiculous thing I've ever been a part of in my whole life," he said.

Philip also said he was driving Lesley Roger's car so he could take her to see the detective working her missing persons case.

KOMU 8 News reached out several times to the sheriff's office for an update, but after waiting on a news release, the phone went unanswered.

Philip Rogers said he and Lesley Rogers are going through a "huge, huge custody battle right now."

"The last thing in the world I would do is ever harm her," he said.

The endangered person advisory said the last time Lesley Rogers was seen on Sunday, she was going to see Philip Rogers about that custody dispute.