Missing Children Found Dead

Police started searching for Jimella Tunstall's two sons and one daughter after she was found dead with her unborn baby cut from her womb in East St. Louis. Authorities believe that the family babysitter, 24-year-old Tiffany Hall, killed Tunstall with a pair of scissors. Police have charged Hall with first-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Tunstall and her unborn fetus. Authorities are not saying where the children were found dead.