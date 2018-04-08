Missing Civil Rights Pioneer Honored

Gaines disappeared 67 years ago while the courts fought over his effort to integrate the law school at the Columbia campus. For decades, the fate of Gaines has been the subject of much speculation among historians, family members and journalists. Theories range from a violent ending at the hands of the Ku Klux Klan to a self-imposed exile in Mexico. This morning in Columbia, hundreds of honors graduates and their families gave a standing ovation as Gaines' nephew accepted the honorary degree award. George Gaines says a major dream of his uncle has now been fulfilled.