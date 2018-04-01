Missing Couple's Vehicle Found in SE Missouri

CENTERVILLE (AP) - A vehicle belonging to a missing southeast Missouri couple has been found near their home, but there's still no sign of the man and woman last seen on Feb. 1.

KFVS-TV reports crews discovered the 1993 Chevy Blazer belonging to 54-year-old William Talley and 47-year-old Jordy Wagner on Wednesday in Wayne County. The location is about three miles from their home in Reynolds County's rural Bluffview area.

Talley and Wagner were last seen Feb. 1 at a bank in the Wayne County town of Piedmont. Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Volner says worried relatives later went to the couple's home and found only their pets inside.