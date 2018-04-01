Missing Eastern Mo. Siblings Found in Oklahoma

FARMINGTON - The mother of three eastern Missouri children reported missing on Monday by their grandmother faces felony criminal charges after the siblings were found in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

KSDK--TV reports that 28-year-old Julie Marie Mendoza and her boyfriend Patrick McKinzie were each charged with three counts of custodial interference after Mendoza failed to return the children on Sunday following a court-approved visit. Authorities in Farmington issued an endangered persons advisory on Monday.

The children's grandmother said she sought custody due to a pattern of neglect on her daughter's part. The children are ages 3, 5 and 7.

The children were placed in protective custody and are expected to be reunited with their grandmother later Tuesday.