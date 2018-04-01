Missing Infant Found Safe

Carol Wischmeyer said she pulled up to the intersection where she saw several emergency vehicles. She said a man holding a baby wrapped in blankets told her she could not drive down the street.

The FBI identifies the suspect as Shannon Beck, who lives a few miles from the home of the mother and baby. The case broke when Beck's sister-in-law contacted authorities. They say Beck had been pregnant but apparently miscarried shortly before her own child was to be born. The child's mother told police Friday a woman entered her rural home, attacked her with a knife, and stole the child, who was a week old at the time.



(Courtesy KSDK.com and The Associated Press)