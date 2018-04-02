Missing Jefferson City teens return home safe

JEFFERSON CITY-- The Jefferson City Police Department has confirmed that two missing teenagers returned home safely this morning.

Lilly Gore, 17, and Zach Johnson, 15, were first reported missing on the morning of November 14. Their parents claim they had last seen both of the teens the night before.

Sunday morning, Johnson's mother Stephanie posted on Facebook that she is thankful for the return of her son and Gore. She said, "This was the darkest, most painful time of my life. Not knowing where our child was, if he was safe or even alive tore me apart."

The motive behind the teens' disappearance is still unknown.