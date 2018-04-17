Missing KC Woman Found Dead Outside Restaurant

6 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Monday, July 18 2011 Jul 18, 2011 Monday, July 18, 2011 6:42:00 PM CDT July 18, 2011 in News
By: Associated Press

GRANDVIEW (AP) -- Police in Kansas City say an 84-year-old woman who disappeared a week ago has been found dead outside a suburban restaurant.

Mary Northcraft was last seen July 11 in south Kansas City. Police said at the time she suffered from dementia and may have been driving her 2001 sedan.

On Monday, police in suburban Grandview reported that Northcraft had been found dead in her car in a restaurant parking lot. There was no word on how long the car had been there. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

 

