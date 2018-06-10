Missing man found dead in Breckenridge Hills basement

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS (AP) — A missing Ellisville man has been found dead in the basement of a Breckenridge Hills home.

According to Ellisville Police Cpl. Joe Nickles, the body of 34-year-old Jeffrey Frost was discovered Saturday. Nickles said someone spotted a van parked outside the home that appeared to match a description of Frost's missing vehicle. Frost was reported missing on Oct. 5 after he was last seen leaving for a contracting job in Overland, Missouri.

Nickles said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death, but it appears Frost may have succumbed to carbon monoxide fumes due to poor ventilation while using a pressure washer on a basement wall.