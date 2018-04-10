Missing man found dead in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - A man who went missing from Osage Beach last week was found dead Thursday morning, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said.

A canine from the Osage Beach search and rescue unit alerted crews to Chad Hawk's body at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office initiated a search Thursday morning in a heavily wooded area near the original search site. Canines from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District and the Region C Search and Rescue Team assisted in the search.

The sheriff's office had previously issued an endangered person advisory for Hawk.

No foul play is expected, and Hawk's family has been notified.