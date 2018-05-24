Missing man with Alzheimer's survives being hit by train

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing in St. Louis County has turned up alive, despite being struck by a train.

KSDK-TV reports that Ji Tang was reported missing around 4 p.m. Sunday when he walked away from his family's store. Hours later, he was found in south St. Louis County, 20 miles away.

Police said Tang was hit by an Amtrak train around 11 p.m. Sunday. The train, traveling at about 30 mph, caught Tang's arm and threw him back.

Tang had cuts and bruises and was taken to a hospital for evaluation of what appeared to be minor injuries.

Authorities weren't sure how he ended up 20 miles away.