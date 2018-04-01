Missing Marshall Woman Found

The woman's daughter, Jenifer Lutz, is helping lead a family search.

"Yesterday was like every other morning," said Lutz. "I got out of school expecting to see her but she never showed up. Shortly after four, that's when we started worrying, because she would have been home by now or called."

Understandably, everyone was concerned. Lutz's family didn't just file a missing persons report, they took the search into their own hands.

"I've called friends to ask if they've seen her, they said no, my dad went looking before we called anybody, he couldn't find her so then we called the police and told them about the car she drove, we called family," Lutz said. "We've pretty much tried every way we can think of so far, we're pretty much at our ends here."

Elizabeth Lutz is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is drving a red 1996 Pontiac Grand Am with license plate 112TFS. The front license plate is hanging from its side. Her daughter says this has never happened before and hopes her mom comes home safely.

Daughter: "Mom, if you're watching, please call because you know what you're doing to me and Dad. I wish you'd call so we knew you're safe."

Police say they don't know if foul play might be involved in the dissappearance. They say they are investigating the case as they would any other missing person.