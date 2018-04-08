Missing Missouri Baby's Parents Make Tearful Plea

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The parents of a missing 10-month-old Kansas City girl are begging that she be dropped off someplace safe, no questions asked.

Jeremy Irwin and Deborah Bradley spoke to the media for the first time Wednesday, almost two days after their daughter Lisa disappeared. The couple made a tearful plea for information about their child and took no questions from reporters.

Police say the parents aren't suspects in the case, but investigators have no solid leads.

The child was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday when her mother checked on her in her crib. Her father discovered her missing about five hours later, when he got home from a late-night shift at work.

Lisa has blue eyes and blonde hair. She is 30 inches tall and weighs around 28 pounds.