"Missing Missouri" Gathers at the Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY - People gathered at the state Capitol Saturday to celebrate Governor Jay Nixon's proclamation of June 17th as Missing and Unidentified Persons Awareness Day and remember those who are missing.

Families of missing persons met to tell their personal stories and group organizers showed up to spread awareness.

The parties involved said how important they think it is to have a national database of information for missing persons to make it easier for law enforcement and other agencies to look for the missing.

The emotional gathering fostered multiple speeches from parents about their stories of their missing family members and how they have dealt with the situation.