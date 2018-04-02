Missing Missouri girl found; 2 Maryland brothers questioned

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are talking to 22- and 25-year-old Maryland brothers who are suspected of traveling to Missouri and driving off with a 12-year-old girl they met online.

An Amber Alert was canceled for the girl when she was found safe Sunday in the St. Louis suburb of Wentzville. The alert was issued after the girl went missing Saturday night from her home about 275 miles away in the Kansas City of Blue Springs.

KOLR-TV reports that Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz says one brother was arrested at a cafe after an unsuccessful effort to get a hotel room without paying. The girl was taken to a hospital to be checked out and released to her father.

The other brother turned himself in later Sunday afternoon to police in Columbus, Ohio.