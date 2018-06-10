Missing Missouri Woman Found Dead in Car Trunk

The Associated Press

MADISON, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a St. Louis woman who went missing last month has been found in a car trunk in southwestern Illinois.

Authorities say the body of 50-year-old Sybil Ann Brandon was found Friday in her abandoned car in Madison, just northeast of St. Louis.

Preliminary autopsy results show Brandon died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating.

Funeral arrangements are pending.