Missing O'Fallon Boy Found; Grandmother Charged

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - An 8-year-old St. Charles County boy missing since late December has been found, and his grandmother is facing charges.

Police say an anonymous tip led them to 8-year-old Samual Andres of O'Fallon and his grandmother, 52-year-old Donna Marie Andres. They were found at a home in St. Charles on Wednesday.

Donna Andres is charged with felony child abduction and jailed on $25,000 bond.