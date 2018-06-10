Missing Osage County man found dead in river

OSAGE COUNTY - The body of missing 30-year-old Cody Rush was found in the Osage River Sunday morning, according to Cpl. Scott White of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

White said at about 9:30 a.m., two boaters spotted a body in the river. Authorities from the Osage County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Linn Fire Protection District identified and retrieved the body of Rush just downstream of the campground he was last seen at on Saturday.

Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon said MSHP was assisting in the search and had four or five boats in the water Saturday night to help with search and recovery efforts.

Dixon said Rush was camping near the Osage River at a campsite off County Road 416 when he was reported missing.

Officials will continue to investigate the cause of death.

As the story continues to develop, KOMU 8 News will update details as they are confirmed.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct a misidentified fire department.)