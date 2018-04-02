Missing person reported in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult on Friday, July 21.

Thomas B. Carman is a 75-year-old white man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall. He has gray and brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing only blue jeans when he disappeared. He is currently suffering from dementia and cancer. He is possibly wearing a maroon/purple western style shirt with purple snap closures and blue jeans.

Anyone with related information can call the Putnam County at 660-947-4202.