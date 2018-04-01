Missing Richland woman's body found

RICHLAND - The Camden County Sheriff's Office said Monday the body of Regina Nicole Harris, of Richland, was found Sunday.

Harris, 33, went missing Dec. 16 after leaving her residence on foot and leaving her child with her boyfriend. Harris' boyfriend reported her missing Dec. 27.

The sheriff's office said next of kin have been notified, an autopsy is pending and no further information is being released at this time.