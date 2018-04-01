Missing Springfield Money

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Springfield Finance Director Mary Mannix-Decker admits no regular checks are made to be sure money the city collects is deposited in city bank accounts. Money comes from fees for city golf courses, landfills and other funds, including fines and bonds. Two court employees were put on leave when the city began investigating the missing funds last month. One of them was arrested on suspicion of felony stealing and later fired, and the other, former court administrator Janice Piper, resigned earlier this month.