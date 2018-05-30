Missing St. Louis Mural Found in Renovation

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 28-foot-long mural that graced St. Louis Union Station starting in the 1940s was thought to be lost. It turns out it was just hiding.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the mural "Commerce on the Landing" was painted by Chicago artist Louis Grell and mounted over the station's ticket counter in 1942. At some point it was taken away. No one was sure what happened to it.

About a month ago, workers involved in the $66 million renovation of Union Station and its hotel found the mural behind a false wall near Grand Hall. It was unveiled to the media this week.

Plans call for the three panels of the mural to be cleaned up and mounted over the hotel registration desk, just off the Grand Hall.