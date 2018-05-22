Missing teen found early Tuesday morning
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it found a missing teen around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities said Brice Key, 17, disappeared around 9:00 p.m. Monday around the 3700 block of Weymeyer Drive.
He is autistic and was considered "at risk." He was missing for five hours.
