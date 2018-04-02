Missing Wolves Found, Left Alone for Now

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BRANSON WEST (AP) - The staff at a Stone County attraction knows where its two escaped timber wolves are, but they don't plan to capture them any time soon. Officials at Predator World say they are going to leave the two animals until the female has her puppies. The endangered animals escaped February 15, hours after they arrived at the park. Staff members think the female was looking for a comfortable place to deliver the pups. Predator World staff said yesterday that they will feed the wolves several times a day until the births. Then they will capture the animals and move them back to the park. Staff members say the wolves are unlikely to approach people, but the public should not try to capture them.