Missing Woman's Body Found

in News Source:

AP-MO--Body Identified,0082Body found is that of missing woman FESTUS, Mo. (AP) -- The body found Sunday in a field in Festus is identified as a 56-year-old Pevely woman missing since July. Police say Clovia Faupel was identified through clothing and other items found at the scene, and through X-rays and DNA. She was reported missing July 24th. The body was found by residents in the field near Highway A in Festus. The cause of death is not known, but police say there are no signs of foul play. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-14-07 1325CDT