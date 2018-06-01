Missing Woman's Clothing Articles Found

WARSAW - The Benton County sheriff's department found a scarf, a pair of shoes, and a red Kansas City Chiefs hat near the area where Hellen Cook went missing.

The sheriff's department cannot confirm that the items belonged to Cook, but the department is using dog teams to search the area where they found the items.

Deputies said the top parts of the shoes were cut off. Howard Cook said he recalls his wife complaining a pair of her shoes needed to be trimmed down and would be cutting part of her shoes.

Search teams have been looking in the Cold Springs Road area of Warsaw, Mo. The items were found near a pond, and the sheriff's department said they were talking to the Warsaw water department about searching the pond.

Cook was last seen taking a walk between Walnut Grove and Highway 7 in Warsaw.

Benton County Sheriff brought in a dog team from Kansas City Wednesday night to look for traces of Cook in the area around the camp sight and on her walk to Highway 7.

Thursday morning the sheriff's department organized more than 240 volunteers that the family provided to conduct man-to-man searches, volunteers walked arms-length apart through the surrounding fields and land.

We'll be posting live updates below as they come in:

1:49 All search parties are back at base camp. Many of the original volunteers are heading home, but those that want to stay are being reorganized into search teams to search the area where the hat, shoes, and scarf were found

2:28 Benton County Sheriff's Department planning route for 2nd round of searches

2:31 Along with the clothes, deputies found an iron bar. Howard Cook said his wife would often pick up items like that as she walked along.

2:38 The Benton County Sheriff's department said the 2nd round of searches will focus on the pond where the shoes were found. The department wants to search roughly 100 acres. MO highway patrol may bring in helicopter to assist.