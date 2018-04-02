Missing Woman's Husband Arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - The husband of a missing southeast Missouri woman has been arrested on charges unrelated to her disappearance.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Clay Waller was arrested Friday in Malden on stealing and harassment charges. The probable cause statement said the stealing charge stemmed from accusations that Waller accepted $55,000 for construction work he never did. The harassment charge stems from a complaint by a man who said Waller threatened him.

Waller's lawyer, Scott Reynolds, called the charges "bogus" and accused of police of arresting Waller to interrogate him.

Waller was being held Saturday in the Cape Girardeau County jail.

No charges have been filed in the disappearance two months ago of Waller's wife, Jacque Sue Waller. Clay Waller is considered a person of interest in the case but denies involvement.