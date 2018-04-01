Mississippi Governor: More Than 60 Hurt in Storms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says more than 60 people were injured in the storms that hit the state a day ago. But he says no lives were lost, in part because people were given ample warning that a tornado was approaching.

Bryant and other officials said at a news conference Monday that tornado sirens sounded across the Hattiesburg area, giving people as much as 30 minutes of warning that the twister was on its way.

They say there were other factors that may have saved lives. The University of Southern Mississippi was on Mardi Gras holiday, so there were fewer students on campus. Businesses were either closed or not very crowded because it was Sunday.

Bryant says 200 homes and mobile homes were damaged or destroyed.