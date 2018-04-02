Mississippi River Body Identified as Hannibal Man

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities have identified the man's body found over the weekend in the Mississippi River south of Hannibal.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports the man was 35-year-old Jason Carl Hartegan of Hannibal. His body was found floating at 2:30 p.m. Saturday by people on the river near the dam at Saverton.

A relative identified Hartegan. The cause of death was not immediately known and an autopsy was planned.

Ralls County Sheriff Paul Forney says there were no visible signs of assault and no visible wounds.