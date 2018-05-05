Mississippi River bridge to close for repairs

LOUISIANA (AP) - A Mississippi River bridge connecting Missouri and Illinois will close indefinitely for repairs later this month.

KHQA-TV reports that the Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana, Missouri, is in need of expansion joint replacement and concrete patching. The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the crossing the week of Oct. 13, and the bridge will remain closed until the $285,000 project is finished.

Drivers will be rerouted to bridges to the north at Hannibal, Missouri, and Quincy, Illinois, or to the south to the St. Louis area. Louisiana is about 90 miles north of St. Louis and 35 miles south of Hannibal.