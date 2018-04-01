Mississippi River Crests at Some Hard-Hit Towns

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Mississippi River is on the way down at some hard-hit Midwestern towns.

The National Weather Service website on Monday showed that the river was at crest in places like Burlington and Keokuk, Iowa, and Clarksville and Louisiana, Mo. It was falling at Quincy, Ill., and Hannibal, Mo. The river reached nearly 11 feet above flood stage at Quincy and nearly 12 feet above flood stage at Hannibal.

The river is still rising from St. Louis south. Among the communities expected to see major flooding is Cape Girardeau, Mo. The weather service expects a crest about 10 feet above flood stage there around midnight Thursday.

The Missouri and Illinois rivers and dozens of other rivers are also flooding after heavy rain last week. More rain is forecast for this week.