Mississippi River Flooding Expected To Recede

News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Mississippi River-Flooding,0065Minor flooding to recede on the Mississippi ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Minor Mississippi River flooding north of St. Louis is expected to recede over the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued warnings of minor flooding in towns that include Winfield, Clarksville and Grafton, Illinois, through Monday. But the high water is not expected to cause serious problems. The flooding is due to rains earlier this month in the upper Midwest. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-31-07 0744CDT