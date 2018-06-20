Missouri 14th Among States in Obesity

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new report says Missouri's obesity problem is only getting worse. The report by Trust for America's Health says Missouri is 14th in the number of obese adults, one of 31 states reporting increases in the obesity rate. In 2004 nearly one in four people (24.9%) in Missouri were obese. Mississippi is number one on the list with nearly 30% of adults obese while slightly less than 17% fit that description in Colorado, making it the leanest state.