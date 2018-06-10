Missouri $202.6 million Powerball winner yet to come forward

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $202.6 million was sold in St. Louis.

The winner of Saturday night's drawing, the fifth largest in Missouri history, had not yet come forward as of Monday.

Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Gateway Newstand, 1820 Market St. in at Union Station in St. Louis. The store will receive $50,000 for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers were: 9, 19, 33, 38 and 54, and the Powerball number was 15.

Lottery officials said the jackpot winner will have to claim the prize at the Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City.

The winner has until May 7 to come forward and claim the jackpot.