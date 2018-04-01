Missouri 8th Grader Charged with Rape at School

RAYTOWN (AP) - A 16-year-old eighth grader is being held in juvenile custody after being charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at a suburban Kansas City middle school.

Jackson County juvenile authorities filed delinquency charges against the boy on Tuesday.

Police say the girl reported the attack Feb. 27. She said the boy pulled her into a classroom and assaulted her.

A Raytown school district spokeswoman says the boy has been suspended and the district is awaiting court action before proceeding with more disciplinary action.

Officials said a hearing will be held later to determine whether the juvenile will be tried as an adult.