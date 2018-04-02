Missouri abortion special session costs top $73,000 so far

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The cost for Missouri's special legislative session on abortion policies has surpassed $73,000 and is likely to keep growing.

Figures provided Wednesday show the House has spent over $53,000 — mainly on lodging, meal and mileage payments to lawmakers.

The Senate's cost stands at nearly $20,000. But that's likely to rise when senators return to the Capitol —perhaps later this month — to consider the House version of an abortion bill.

The legislation would impose additional regulations on abortion providers while also attempting to exempt pregnancy resource centers from a St. Louis ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on reproductive health choices.

The cost for the current session already has exceeded the $66,000 spent on a May special session in which lawmakers authorized reduced electric rates for certain metal manufacturers.