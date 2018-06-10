Missouri AD Surprised by Oklahoma Remarks

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri's athletic director said Oklahoma's interest in switching conferences only reinforces the notion of instability in the Big 12.

Mike Alden said Saturday that Missouri remains focused on keeping the conference intact while continuing to strengthen the school's profile. Though Missouri is more concerned than a few days

ago, he said the school will do well whatever happens.

Oklahoma president David Boren said Friday that the Sooners expect to decide whether to leave in three weeks. He said he flew to Missouri to confer with chancellor Brady Deaton, the chairman of the Big 12 board of directors, and to College Station, Texas, to try to prevent Texas A&M from leaving for the SEC.

Alden spoke before No. 21 Missouri's opener against Miami of Ohio.