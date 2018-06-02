Missouri Adds 2,500 Jobs in September

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri payrolls increased by 2,500 in September as the state's unemployment rate declined to 6.9 percent, the lowest mark since late 2008.

The state Department of Economic Development released the report Tuesday. The August unemployment rate was 7.2 percent.

The agency reports that Missouri added 4,300 jobs in construction and 4,000 jobs in the education and health services industry during September. Payrolls decreased by 6,900 in the government sector and by 6,100 in manufacturing.

Figures released Tuesday also show that the state's civilian labor force declined by 117 from August to September. The labor force is made up of people who are employed and those who are out of work but actively looking for jobs.