Missouri Adds More Jobs Than Neighboring States

COLUMBIA - Missouri added more jobs than all of its neighboring states in the first quarter of 2012. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Missouri employers added 27,500 jobs from January to March.

The study took data from Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Illinois added 22 thousand jobs, coming in second, 5,500 jobs short of Missouri. Nebraska lost five hundred jobs during the three month period.

Missouri's unemployment rate stands at 39-month low. Unemployment was at 7.4 percent in March, a 2.3 percent decrease since the peak in August 2009.

Temporary employment agency, Manpower, noticed more businesses using recruits and temp agencies to find people to fill new jobs.

Manpower branch manager, Margaret Willingham, said she noticed more temp agencies moving to Mid-Missouri. She attributes the move to more job openings and businesses looking for help.