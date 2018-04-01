Missouri AG Office Opposes Ferguson Habeas Corpus Petition

JEFFERSON CITY - On Monday the Missouri Attorney General's office opposed Ryan Ferguson's habeas corpus petition. It was the final day for the Attorney General's office to file a brief opposing the petition. Ferguson's petition outlines the defense's argument there is new evidence that could overturn his murder conviction.

Ferguson is serving his sentence in Cole County. He is convicted of murdering Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kurt Heitholt in 2001. He was convicted in 2005 in Boone County Courthouse.

"We just want to get in court, let the judge evaluate the evidence and then make a decision" said Ferguson's father, Bill, before the brief was filed. "No more continuance. Let the evidence speak for itself."

Now that the Attorney General's office filed its brief, Judge Daniel Green will examine both the defense's petition and the brief. He will then decide whether to give Ryan Ferguson a new trial.

A spokesperson from the Attorney General's office said it could not comment on an ongoing case.