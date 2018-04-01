Missouri AG Sues Walgreens, Claims Overcharging

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is suing Walgreen Co., accusing the nation's largest pharmacy chain of overcharging customers and using deceptive advertising.

Koster filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Kansas City and announced details at a news conference in St. Louis.

Koster says his office made undercover visits to stores in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City and Osage Beach in June and July.

He says investigators found the stores often charged more at checkout than displays indicated. He says that of 205 products purchased, 43 had price discrepancies, ranging from a few cents to $15.

Walgreen Co. spokesman Jim Graham declined to comment and said the Chicago-based company hasn't seen the lawsuit.

The suit seeks an injunction that would force Walgreen Co. to stop the alleged deceptive practices.